Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Price

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HST. StockNews.com downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.2 %

HST stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 113,761 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 65,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 36,278 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,775,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $639,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

