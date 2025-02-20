Raymond James Lowers Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $117.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FRT opened at $105.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $95.97 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.97.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

