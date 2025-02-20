Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,363 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 74,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 26,565 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 149,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 32,331 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,099.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 139,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 128,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Trading Down 0.4 %
Regions Financial stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.
Regions Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 51.55%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.
Regions Financial Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
