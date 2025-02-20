RH’s (RH) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $500.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.35% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.03 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RH from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $261.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $380.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 109.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 52 week low of $212.43 and a 52 week high of $457.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $409.16 and its 200-day moving average is $348.84.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.19 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,050. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total value of $2,361,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,444.80. The trade was a 91.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,880 shares of company stock worth $29,129,879 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in RH by 47.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in RH by 27.8% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.