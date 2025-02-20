Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $26,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REXR opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average is $44.32. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REXR. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

