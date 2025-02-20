Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $25,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.80.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $240.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.44 and a 1 year high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director Michael R. Nicolais bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,650.80. This trade represents a 9.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 11,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.50, for a total transaction of $3,691,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,644,315.50. This trade represents a 12.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.