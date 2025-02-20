Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Regency Centers worth $24,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers stock opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $76.53.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REG. KeyCorp began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

