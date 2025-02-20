Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,569 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,623 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Globus Medical worth $24,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMED. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 698.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $1,250,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.62, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $49.33 and a one year high of $94.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.91.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

