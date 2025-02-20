Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Primerica worth $25,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Primerica by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Primerica by 629.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total transaction of $845,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,388,140.28. This trade represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.14.

Primerica Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $280.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.11. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $307.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.56.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. Analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

