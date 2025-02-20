Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Paylocity worth $24,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 16,397.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 5,742.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paylocity from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.25.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $212.68 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.10.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. Equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 11,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total value of $2,307,215.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,243,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,234,111.18. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,150 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,010. The trade was a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,305 shares of company stock worth $20,130,202 over the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

