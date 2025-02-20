Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Brixmor Property Group worth $24,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.87.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

