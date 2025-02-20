Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,762 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $23,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,107,000 after acquiring an additional 549,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,882,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,960,000 after acquiring an additional 235,106 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,518,000 after acquiring an additional 652,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,594,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after acquiring an additional 109,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $88.21 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.