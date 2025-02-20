Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $328.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Penumbra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Penumbra from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.64.

Penumbra stock opened at $303.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.97. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total transaction of $40,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,118.40. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $436,122.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,625.92. This trade represents a 8.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,219 shares of company stock worth $4,426,439 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Penumbra by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,298,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3,832.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 368,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,564,000 after purchasing an additional 358,932 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

