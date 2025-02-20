Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Price

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $432.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZBRA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $324.75 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $266.75 and a 12-month high of $427.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.