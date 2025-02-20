Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HOOD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.53.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.13.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $32,740,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,133.40. This trade represents a 99.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,462,727.20. The trade was a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,470,607 shares of company stock valued at $197,745,930 over the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

