Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s current price.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.53.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $745,581.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 395,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,834,531.64. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $29,370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,470,607 shares of company stock worth $197,745,930. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,248,000 after buying an additional 26,107,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $329,598,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $302,325,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $152,949,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,185,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

