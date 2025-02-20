Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4,272.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

