Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 434.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $139.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.56 and its 200-day moving average is $147.85. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $127.53 and a 12-month high of $163.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

