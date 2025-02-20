Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 223.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. Lyft has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the ride-sharing company to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $188,352.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 314,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,424,987. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,604,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,623,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365,727 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Lyft by 828.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,662,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $85,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Lyft by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,025,099 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $103,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $49,599,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

