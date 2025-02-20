Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBH. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of SBH stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $963.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.44 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. Research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $195,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,825.19. This represents a 24.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $62,479.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,433.05. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 293,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 47,246 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 926,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 232,253 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 524,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 47,145 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 39,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

