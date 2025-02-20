Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Buys 1,435 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 105.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Tesla by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, bLong Financial LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,226,491.76. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $360.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $403.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

