Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) vs. POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Head to Head Review

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) and POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 7.78% 9.83% 6.60% POET Technologies N/A -194.16% -132.32%

Risk & Volatility

Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 3 7 13 0 2.43 POET Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shoals Technologies Group and POET Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.48, indicating a potential upside of 118.82%. POET Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 28.34%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of POET Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and POET Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $488.94 million 1.48 $39.97 million $0.20 21.65 POET Technologies $470,000.00 793.81 -$20.27 million ($0.59) -8.25

Shoals Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats POET Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services. It provides EBOS components, including combiners; plug-n-play branch connectors and inline fuses; AC disconnects; recombiners; wireless monitoring; junction boxes; wire management; EV power cabinets; and battery energy storage systems cabinets, as well as cable assemblies, transition enclosures, and splice boxes. In addition, the company offers eMobility solutions, such as a power center, which combines equipment needed to protect the charging equipment and transform voltage levels from the electric utility to those needed on the respective site; quick connect solutions for chargers to connect to the Shoals system; big lead assembly (BLA) technology in the EV space to connect multiple chargers to a single power center; and a raceway system that protects the above ground EV BLAs in walk over and drive over applications. Further, it provides Snapshot IV, a solar operations and maintenance solution that monitors the specific voltage and current of individual solar panels and compares the results against the manufacturer's projected performance. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects; utilities; solar developers, independent power producers; solar module manufacturers; and charge point operators. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, and virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

