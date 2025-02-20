SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,782 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $955,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $156,708.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,497.38. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,021,658.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 586,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,219,685.68. This represents a 9.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,999,280 shares of company stock valued at $416,810,442. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

