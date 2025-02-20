SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,782 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $955,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $156,708.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,497.38. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,021,658.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 586,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,219,685.68. This represents a 9.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,999,280 shares of company stock valued at $416,810,442. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on SOFI
SoFi Technologies Price Performance
SoFi Technologies stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $18.42.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
SoFi Technologies Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.