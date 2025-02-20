SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Raised to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SSTI. JMP Securities reduced their target price on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundThinking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

SSTI stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. SoundThinking has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $190.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.99 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $68,882.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,186.14. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $209,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,971.45. The trade was a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,632 shares of company stock worth $325,036 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in SoundThinking during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,354,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 727,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,630 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 362,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,913 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 681.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 39,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 131,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

