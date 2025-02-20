S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.23.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $542.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $545.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $509.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,212,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

