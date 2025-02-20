SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,262,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 884.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,342,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $586.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $583.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $576.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $510.45 and a 52-week high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.