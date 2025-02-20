ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,160 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.0% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $131,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 88.9% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Apple from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $211.84 to $200.75 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.52.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $244.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

