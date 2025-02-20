Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Stock Price

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s current price.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Get Our Latest Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR stock opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average of $95.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $83.72 and a 12 month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 66.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 43,801 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 167.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 51.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 353,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,730,000 after buying an additional 119,656 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 317,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,123,000 after buying an additional 32,961 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.