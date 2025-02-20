STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.26.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE:STM opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.11. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.05.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

