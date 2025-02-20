Stock Traders Buy High Volume of O-I Glass Call Options (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the third quarter worth $32,350,000. Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter worth $27,132,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 11,082,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,216 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,458,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $10,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OI

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.