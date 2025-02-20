StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Nordstrom Stock Up 0.0 %

JWN stock opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. Nordstrom has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $24.99.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,757,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,752,000 after purchasing an additional 372,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,265,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,858,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,912,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,331,000 after purchasing an additional 450,539 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $61,582,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $56,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

