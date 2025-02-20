StockNews.com Downgrades THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

THO opened at $102.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.18. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 12.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in THOR Industries by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

