StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BCOV. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BCOV

Brightcove Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.12 million, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Brightcove by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 348,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 73,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Brightcove by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 418,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 72,496 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Brightcove by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth $1,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.