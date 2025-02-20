StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.42 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 1.44%.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYFC. M3F Inc. boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 249,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 90,299 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

