StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ BYFC opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.42 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $9.46.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 1.44%.
Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
