StockNews.com Upgrades Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.24.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $37.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $425,884.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,561.28. This trade represents a 28.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $2,200,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 486,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,823,783.53. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,210 shares of company stock worth $2,978,785. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

