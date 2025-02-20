StockNews.com Upgrades Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, UBS Group raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NYSE:HMC opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.31 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 391.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

