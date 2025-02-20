StockNews.com Upgrades Venture Global (NYSE:VG) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.91.

Shares of NYSE VG opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Venture Global has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

