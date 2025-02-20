Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires 192 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after buying an additional 2,821,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $142,774,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $100,618,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,868,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,797,000 after purchasing an additional 440,218 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $226.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.15 and a 200-day moving average of $223.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

