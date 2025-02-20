Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires 3,639 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 212.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $157.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $282.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.85.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

