Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

