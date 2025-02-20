Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 662,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,965,000 after purchasing an additional 101,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 115,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 64,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $136.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

