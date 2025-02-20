Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,638,000 after acquiring an additional 50,637 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its position in Truist Financial by 101.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 185,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 93,322 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank raised its position in Truist Financial by 719.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 45,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 39,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,354,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at $519,565.20. The trade was a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 34,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,860.56. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TFC opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

