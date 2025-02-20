Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 10,156 Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $52.78.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

