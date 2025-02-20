Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 66,074 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,330,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,349,000 after buying an additional 263,194 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 448,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 301,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

