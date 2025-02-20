Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 474,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 44.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 60,187 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 716.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 157,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 137,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 88,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CLM opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.1224 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.