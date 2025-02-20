Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys 1,336 Shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 3,309.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EVTR opened at $50.19 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.1877 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

