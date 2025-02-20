Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

