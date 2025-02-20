Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 12,613 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kroger by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $65.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $46.96 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $33.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 132,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $8,379,373.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,743,103.14. This represents a 37.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $1,167,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,620 shares in the company, valued at $8,444,361.80. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,143,923. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Kroger from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

