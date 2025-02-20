Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 41,789 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 41,789 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,711 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 294,468 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 34,948 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 389,971 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 18,501 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $277,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,500. This trade represents a 4.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $937,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at $9,712,811.25. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 366,788 shares of company stock worth $5,024,431 over the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

