Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 44,962 MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 180,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 186,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 84,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.48. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $16.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFIC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

